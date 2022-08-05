KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) & Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Head-To-Head Contrast

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 48.10% 7.74% 1.68% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 5.84% 5.04% 1.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $165.51 million 8.05 $137.18 million $1.90 10.13 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $426.52 million 3.88 $9.12 million $0.22 72.05

Volatility and Risk

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.49%. Given Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 90.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 363.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

