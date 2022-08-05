Contrasting Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% Cars.com 1.08% 1.82% 0.66%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 4.28 -$17.27 million N/A N/A Cars.com $623.68 million 1.38 $7.72 million $0.08 155.89

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Cars.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Volatility & Risk

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Creek Road Miners and Cars.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Cars.com 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cars.com has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.35%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Summary

Cars.com beats Creek Road Miners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

