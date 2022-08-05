Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) vs. Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Head to Head Survey

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) and Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resolute Forest Products and Mativ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resolute Forest Products $3.66 billion 0.42 $307.00 million $5.37 3.76 Mativ $1.44 billion 0.43 $88.90 million $2.17 9.23

Resolute Forest Products has higher revenue and earnings than Mativ. Resolute Forest Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mativ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resolute Forest Products 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mativ 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Resolute Forest Products and Mativ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.61%. Given Resolute Forest Products’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Resolute Forest Products is more favorable than Mativ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Resolute Forest Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Mativ shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Resolute Forest Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Mativ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Resolute Forest Products and Mativ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resolute Forest Products 11.51% 37.97% 15.60% Mativ 4.42% 14.25% 3.92%

Volatility & Risk

Resolute Forest Products has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mativ has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Resolute Forest Products beats Mativ on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products. The Tissue segment provides various tissue products, such as recycled and virgin paper products for the away-from-home and retail markets; and sells parent rolls. The Wood Products segment produces construction-grade and spruce-pine-fir lumber products, wood chips, bed frame components, finger joints, and furring strips for pulp and paper mills, as well as I-joists for the construction industry. The Paper segment offers newsprint to newspaper publishers, as well as to commercial printers for uses comprising inserts and flyers. This segment also provides various uncoated mechanical papers, including supercalendered and white papers, as well as uncoated freesheet papers. Its specialty papers are used in books, retail inserts, direct mail, coupons, magazines, catalogs, bags, and other commercial printing applications. This segment sells specialty papers to commercial printers, direct mailers, publishers, catalogers, and retailers. The company also produces electricity at cogeneration facilities and hydroelectric dams. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets. The Engineered Papers segment provides low ignition propensity cigarette papers that are designed to self-extinguish when not actively being smoked; reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products use in machine-made cigars; alkaline battery separator papers; and commodity paper grades for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. It also offers Botani, a hemp and botanical solution, which includes hemp wraps, fillers, and rolling/pre-roll papers for the natural fibers industry. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

