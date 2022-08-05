Critical Survey: Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) versus Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Etsy 17.01% 67.88% 11.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million 0.09 -$6.54 million N/A N/A Etsy $2.33 billion 5.94 $493.51 million $2.84 38.50

This table compares Logiq and Etsy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq.

Risk & Volatility

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Logiq and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 0 9 12 0 2.57

Etsy has a consensus target price of $132.45, suggesting a potential upside of 21.15%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than Logiq.

Summary

Etsy beats Logiq on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; and Sell on Etsy, an application to enable enhanced onboarding and video uploading. Additionally, it offers Etsy seller analytics pages that provides insights regarding traffic acquisition for their shops; Targeted Offers, a sales and promotions tool, and social media tool; and accounting and bookkeeping services. The company also provides educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. As of December 31, 2021, it connected a total of 7.5 million active sellers to 96.3 million active buyers; and had 120 million items for sale. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

