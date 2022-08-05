Financial Analysis: Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) & DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and Creek Road Miners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $16.27 billion 0.37 $718.00 million $2.85 9.18 Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 4.28 -$17.27 million N/A N/A

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 2 2 6 0 2.40 Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for DXC Technology and Creek Road Miners, as reported by MarketBeat.

DXC Technology currently has a consensus price target of $37.92, indicating a potential upside of 45.00%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Creek Road Miners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 4.41% 17.08% 4.41% Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Creek Road Miners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, this segment offers business process services, which include integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services to help customers securely and cost-effectively run mission-critical systems and IT infrastructure. In addition, this segment offers workplace services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, and mobility services. DXC Technology Company is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Creek Road Miners

(Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.