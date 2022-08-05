Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) versus Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alerus Financial pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Bancorp pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alerus Financial and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alerus Financial presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. Capital Bancorp has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alerus Financial and Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $240.04 million 1.77 $52.68 million $2.55 9.65 Capital Bancorp $173.88 million 1.93 $39.98 million $3.01 7.97

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 20.32% 13.29% 1.40% Capital Bancorp 24.18% 21.18% 1.96%

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats Alerus Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services through fourteen offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It originates residential mortgages and offers residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. It operates through four commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, and one loan production office. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

