Critical Review: Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) vs. aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -24.47% -23.37% aTyr Pharma N/A -42.40% -39.44%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 aTyr Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 153.33%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 356.99%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$73.96 million N/A N/A aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 9.99 -$33.77 million ($1.81) -2.06

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. It is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

