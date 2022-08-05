Brokerages Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target at $69.40

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

