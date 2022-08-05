Analysts Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Price Target at $159.00

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after buying an additional 442,802 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $14,750,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2,106.0% during the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 123,475 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

