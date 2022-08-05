Brokerages Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price at $71.33

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Capri by 1,404.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 541,363 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $27,607,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $21,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

