Brokerages Set Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Price Target at $1,579.50

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,579.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PUK. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.77) to GBX 1,375 ($16.85) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 1,475 ($18.07) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.28) to GBX 1,685 ($20.65) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.67) to GBX 1,687 ($20.67) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

Prudential Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prudential by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after buying an additional 464,246 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.