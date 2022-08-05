Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $71.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.