Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Stock Performance

Shares of XENT opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,175,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,712,000 after purchasing an additional 916,989 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,066,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 2,186.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after buying an additional 362,900 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 177.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 554,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 515,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after buying an additional 251,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

