Roberto Gualdoni Purchases 20,000 Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($52,444.55).

Synthomer Stock Down 2.3 %

SYNT stock opened at GBX 188.10 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Synthomer plc has a 1-year low of GBX 183.70 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.50 ($6.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 288.53. The firm has a market cap of £879.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.88.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synthomer Company Profile

SYNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 275 ($3.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.96) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 484.13 ($5.93).

(Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.