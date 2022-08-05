C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $20.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in C3.ai by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.49.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.