Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives $46.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.79.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($92.78) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €87.00 ($89.69) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($57.73) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($78.35) to €42.00 ($43.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($38.14) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Up 13.0 %

Zalando stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.