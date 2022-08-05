Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives $1,483.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,483.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 1,600 ($19.61) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.61) to GBX 1,100 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.