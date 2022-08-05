Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives $7.15 Average PT from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Crew Energy Stock Down 5.2 %

Crew Energy stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

