Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives $1,779.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,779.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MONDY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.39) to GBX 1,859 ($22.78) in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Price Performance

Shares of Mondi stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Mondi has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.