SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.
SPS Commerce Stock Performance
SPSC opened at $129.73 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
