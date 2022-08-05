SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC opened at $129.73 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.