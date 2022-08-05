Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives $7.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.31) to €9.00 ($9.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Danske lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.80) to €6.30 ($6.49) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

OUTKY stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.63.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.