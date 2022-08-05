Brokerages Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target at $39.78

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

PubMatic Price Performance

PUBM stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $446,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,937 shares of company stock worth $2,929,116. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in PubMatic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PubMatic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after buying an additional 96,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

