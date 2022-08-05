National Bank Financial Increases ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target to C$49.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACLLF. TD Securities upped their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.08.

ATCO stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. ATCO has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.366 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

