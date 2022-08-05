Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Target Price to C$13.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AEGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. FIX lowered shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lowered shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.72.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.