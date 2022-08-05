Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to C$11.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AEGXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, FIX lowered Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.72.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Performance

AEGXF stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.