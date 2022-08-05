Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €140.00 ($144.33) to €130.00 ($134.02) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($116.49) to €111.00 ($114.43) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($117.53) to €107.00 ($110.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.54.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.