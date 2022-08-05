Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 0.3 %

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

