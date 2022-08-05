Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $204.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $221.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.91.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $7.58. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

