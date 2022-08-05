Brokerages Set Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) PT at C$30.61

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Uni-Select

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$257,600. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$257,600.

Uni-Select Price Performance

UNS stock opened at C$36.85 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$16.28 and a 1 year high of C$37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.81.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$518.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 1.9800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

