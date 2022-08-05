TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $36.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TMDX stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.63. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 69.38% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,573,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $10,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,336. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,953,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 365,473 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 343,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 181,842 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

