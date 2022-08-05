Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Receives C$30.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.39.

UNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

Shares of UNS opened at C$36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.81. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$16.28 and a 1 year high of C$37.83.

Insider Transactions at Uni-Select

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$518.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 1.9800002 EPS for the current year.

In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$257,600. In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$257,600. Also, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,168.50.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

