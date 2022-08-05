CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CONMED in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for CONMED’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $159.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CONMED by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CONMED by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CONMED by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

