Financial Survey: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) & PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) and PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and PMV Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $8.42 million 1.75 -$5.82 million ($0.11) -2.54 PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$57.85 million ($1.44) -11.29

Analyst Recommendations

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than PMV Pharmaceuticals. PMV Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and PMV Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 PMV Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,329.08%. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 148.05%. Given NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PMV Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and PMV Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -47.80% -37.44% -23.68% PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A -20.49% -19.22%

Volatility and Risk

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PMV Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals beats PMV Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands. The company also provides dermatological solutions to address skincare concerns comprising keratosis pilaris, rosacea and eczema, anti-aging, SPF, hyperhidrosis, excessive hair, and acne under the DERMAdoctor brand. It sells its products through retailers, digital beauty channels, and distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function. It is also developing mutant p53 programs, including Wild-type p53 Induced-Phosphatase, R282W, and R273H, as well as other p53 hotspot mutations. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

