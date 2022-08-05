Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 103,239 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 13% compared to the typical daily volume of 91,185 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

