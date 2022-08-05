Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 103,239 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 13% compared to the typical daily volume of 91,185 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.
DraftKings Price Performance
Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
