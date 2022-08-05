Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CNA Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CNA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 101,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,549,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

