Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

CIVB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $312.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

