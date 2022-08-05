Celanese Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $17.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Celanese stock opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Celanese by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

