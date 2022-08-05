The Boeing Company to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boeing in a report released on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.38. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.