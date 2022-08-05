Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CFR. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average of $131.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.