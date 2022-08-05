Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $12.30 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,766,000 after purchasing an additional 117,308 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after purchasing an additional 133,719 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,925,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,097,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

