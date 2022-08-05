Analysts Offer Predictions for Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BFST stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $527.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.55%.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.