Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

AUY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yamana Gold

NYSE AUY opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,760,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,338,000 after buying an additional 3,356,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,360,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 616,049 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after buying an additional 4,374,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 11,803,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,438,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,331,000 after buying an additional 3,277,759 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

