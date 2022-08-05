Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aon plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for AON in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $13.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AON. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.64.

Shares of AON stock opened at $285.75 on Wednesday. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 52.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of AON by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in AON by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.