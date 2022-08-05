Analysts Offer Predictions for Welltower Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Welltower in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

WELL stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.07. Welltower has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 542,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 345,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 157,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

