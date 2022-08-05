Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.8 %

AMG opened at $130.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average of $131.66. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $109.57 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,218,000 after acquiring an additional 238,069 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,102,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

