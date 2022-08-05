Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $8.96 Per Share

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report released on Sunday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the company will earn $8.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $36.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $37.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $36.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

Shares of ABG opened at $176.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

