GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
GlycoMimetics Trading Up 5.5 %
NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.85. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.