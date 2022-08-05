StockNews.com Upgrades Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) to “Hold”

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $93.41 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.00. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.