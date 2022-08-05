StockNews.com Lowers Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Hold

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UL. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.42 on Friday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

