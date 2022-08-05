Masco (NYSE:MAS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Insider Activity

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

